Winter discount program now enrolling for Eversource customers facing 'financial hardship'

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eversource is offering another way to save on energy bills this winter. Enrollment is now available for a 10% or 50% discount on monthly electric bills, which would start in December.

Eligibility includes having "financial hardship status" on their electric account, Eversource said.

Those who would be eligible for a 10% discount bring in an income at or below 60% of the state median income. Customers who bring home an annual household income that is at or less than 160% of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible for the 50% discount.

Click here to find out more about eligibility for the winter discount program. Customers can also call 800-286-2828.

There are multiple assistance programs that customers can take advantage of, including those that enroll in the winter discount program mentioned above.

The Matching Payment Program deducts a dollar for each dollar a customer receives from the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). The CEAP assists customers with winter heating costs. Apply now for the CEAP here.

Operation Fuel is another energy assistance program that helps qualified households with heating expenses.

The New Start program waives overdue balances if the monthly budget payments are made on time.

Customers who have a household member with a serious or life-threatening illness can enroll in the Medical Protection Plan, which would protect the household from disconnections.

