CT Comptroller Kevin Lembo projects $615.2 million deficit for 2021

Lembo says this is an improvement from December's estimate and shows signs of an economic recovery. Lembo cited a prospering housing market and improving revenues as reasons for "cautious optimism."

“As we enter 2021, it is encouraging to see our economy trending in the right direction after so many months of hardship,” Lembo said. “Connecticut’s housing market had another solid month, and our economy has weathered the storm better than many anticipated. The most urgent economic need remains supporting the thousands of Connecticut residents that have lost their jobs during this pandemic.”