CT Lawmakers considering many tax changes that Lamont opposes

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut General Assembly’s finance committee on Thursday was considering a long list of tax proposals from the majority Democrats that could end up in a final budget agreement.

This would including a new “consumption tax” and capital gains tax on higher-income taxpayers and a new child tax credit for qualified families.

But Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont voiced his opposition to the plan before a single vote was cast, expressing concern that it could risk the state’s recent financial successes as it emerges economically from the pandemic.

