Deadline looms for employers to register payroll deductions

Andrea Barton Reeves, the authority’s CEO, said about 41,000 of the state’s estimated 100,000 employers, as of Wednesday, had registered to withhold the money.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The head of Connecticut’s new paid family and medical program is urging employers to register with the CT Paid Leave Authority as soon as possible.

This will inform state officials they’ve begun taking the state-mandated deductions of 0.5% from their employees’ paychecks to help fund the initiative.

Andrea Barton Reeves, the authority’s CEO, said about 41,000 of the state’s estimated 100,000 employers, as of Wednesday, had registered to withhold the money.