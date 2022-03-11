DOT officials to make Berlin Turnpike safer for pedestrians

The Department of Transportation is working on a $10 million project aimed to improve the safety of pedestrians at 14 intersections along the Berlin Turnpike.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night while crossing the road on the Berlin Turnpike.

This is the sixth pedestrian-related accident throughout the state in the past month.

In the beginning of the year, the Connecticut Department of Transportation launched a $10 million project. Scheduled to be finished by the end of this year, drivers and pedestrians will see crosswalks, push buttons and upgraded traffic signals on 14 busy intersections along the Berlin Turnpike.

"What historically has happened is people will try to dart across or cross where they think it’s safe not even using an intersection," said Josh Morgan, spokesperson for CT DOT.

Shortly before 8:30 Wednesday night, Wethersfield Police received a report of a woman hit by a car on the turnpike in the area of Pawtucket Avenue.

There, they found her with serious injuries, and was later pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.

Investigators found she was crossing the road when she was hit, but it is unknown if she used the crosswalk.

Police have not identified her yet but said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

A business owner told FOX61 off-camera she lived at the Terra Motel and was frequently seen walking in the area.

"Drivers are driving too fast or driving distracted. Unfortunately, they’re also driving impaired," added Morgan.

Aside from Wethersfield, there have been recent pedestrian-related incidents in Waterbury, New Haven, Bristol, Naugatuck, and New Milford.

Governor Lamont signed off on the pedestrian safety bill that went into effect last year.

Senator Will Haskell was one of the biggest advocates behind the bill.



"Even one pedestrian fatality is too many. Our policy in Connecticut is going to aim for zero fatalities in the future. As a result, this vision-zero council is going to get together and look at what are the most problematic roads in our state. What are the causes of these accidents?" said Sen. Haskell.

