Bill seeks to give CT lawmakers oversight on future electric rate changes

HB5013 would give lawmakers final approval or veto power over rate changes.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The legislative session is just barely underway and solutions are already being considered to stop electric rates from rising higher in the future. In fact, conversations were happening even before the session started.

Very few bills have been written yet, but a lot of concepts are swirling around. One of them would give lawmakers more oversight when it comes to future electric rate increases.

Unless you switched suppliers, your electric bills just went up by about $80 a month.

"It’s outrageous. We don’t need this,” said Jim Mills of Wolcott.

“We hear your concerns,” remarked State Rep. Christine Conley.

Lawmakers may hear you, but they can’t do anything about it.

“We can send letters and call just like any citizen, but right now, actual members of the general assembly don’t have any power when it comes to electric rates,” explained Conley.

Conley, a Democrat representing Groton and New London introduced HB5013, which would give lawmakers final approval or veto power over rate changes.

“It’s been a little popular. So that’s good. It’s resonating with people,” she said.

But the legislation doesn’t specify whether the intent is to regulate the supply or delivery side of the bill. The state currently only has the authority to impact delivery.

“We’re all searching for solutions together,” said Claire Coleman of the Office of Consumer Council.

Coleman’s office advocates for ratepayers. She said she applauds lawmakers for thinking about solutions but worries an extra layer of political regulation on an already highly scrutinized process could be cumbersome.

“Having sort of a veto authority over rate setting does concern me,” said Coleman. “We are in a part-time legislative cycle but these are year-round responsibilities.”



Sen. Norm Needleman, the chair of the general assembly’s Energy Committee says all options are on the table including rolling back the deregulation that went into effect in 2000. The energy committee gave lawmakers until noon on Friday to come to the table with proposals before the committee gets to work sifting through them.



