Statistic points to progress in Connecticut tourism industry

Fewer Covid concerns are leading to more visits to Connecticut.

OLD LYME, Conn. — School is back in session and with Labor Day looming, the Summer season is on the way out. The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development just shared an early statistic that is encouraging as far as tourism numbers go.

Maribel La Luz, the director of external affairs from the Department of Economic and Community – or DECD – said, “less Covid and more fun.”

La Luz added that overnight stays in Connecticut they're on the rise.

“We had a 15% increase in overnights. That means that out of all the states in the country, Connecticut had the largest increase in people driving in and spending the night. We are at number one and we’ve never been at number one before,” she said.

La Luz added that the state’s new ad campaign that included a multi-platform mix of strategies to sell Connecticut to tourists was a driver in getting people to spend their money here.

"There’s a lot going on in Connecticut that people really don’t know about and we are doing everything possible to shed a light on that.," said La Luz.

The Connecticut Office of Tourism expects more data on tourist visits to come in by the end of September and La Luz is already looking ahead to the Fall season.

“We’re all four seasons and we have a lot to show,” she said.

