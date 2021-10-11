Experts warn gas prices could soar to five-dollar mark, but very unlikely

Gas prices continue to rise every day and drivers are worried they will have to pay five-dollars a gallon soon.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The pain at the pump has continued.

Gas prices continue to skyrocket and drivers are worried it could hit the five-dollar mark.

Experts said it could be a possibility but not guaranteed to happen.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Connecticut is $3.24 and even in the most expensive state like California, their average is $4.63.

"It’s time to start walking," said Justyce Wilson of Bloomfield.

Wilson is a college student who drives a lot which means she finds herself at a gas station more than others and she has chosen to not fill her tank all the way up.

"Every day or four times a week filling it up, 10, 15, 20 dollars. Sometimes my tank goes up to 50 and it never did that before," added Wilson.

Drivers told FOX61 most of their hard, earned money spent at the pumps.

"Who can afford to keep filling their gas tank for how much money every week? Does your paycheck coincide with the gas prices?" said Anne Barden of New Britain.

"I don’t want it! Five-dollar per one gallon!" said Jerzy Kaczmairczyk of Newington.

David Cadden, professor of entrepreneurship and strategy of Quinnipiac University pointed to high demand as a factor in this spike.

"Now as fewer people are dying from COVID, demand is going up but they can’t ratchet up production. On top of that, OPEC and Russia have decided to utilize this moment and they’re not going to increase production in order to keep prices low," said Cadden.

There is now a push for President Biden to address this.

"He should do something about it. He should reopen the pipeline so we could have our own gas," added Barden.

Some drivers also said if the five-dollar mark is reached, it would not be a first.

"I remember like five years ago, this was maybe almost five-dollars per gallon," added Kaczmairczyk.

Experts said it is tough to predict when the prices will go down, but if you have plans to travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas, they warned these prices will likely still be around.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News.

