Nationwide inflation hurting Connecticut residents for Fourth of July weekend

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, the fireworks industry has seen about a 20% increase in the cost of supplies and raw materials.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — As people hit the stores for Fourth of July celebration supplies, they may notice a bigger bill.

The American Farm Bureau said consumers are paying about $70 for cookout food, which is about $10 more than last year.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, shoppers can expect to see a 17% price increase for chicken, about 13% for ground beef and ribs and 10% for hot dogs. Beer is up about 5% and soda is up 13%.

"Prices have been tremendously high,” Veronica Hardy from New Britain said. “With this inflation, it's just really bad.”

The fireworks industry is also seeing the impacts of inflation.

"I've had a lot of customers come in and tell me, oh, the prices are almost double this year and so, yeah, inflation is a real big thing,” said Yanibel Perez with TNT Fireworks in Plainville.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, the fireworks industry has seen about a 20% increase in the cost of supplies and raw materials. When combined with rising shipping and transportation costs, fueled in part by high gas prices, the association said overall costs are up more than 35%.

But it doesn't seem to be deterring shoppers at the Plainville firework tent.

"Despite the shipping and inflation charges, I've had nothing but an influx of people coming in. We've sold about 80% of my inventory,” Perez said Saturday.

To make the most of your money, try looking for coupons at the stores you plan to shop at or buying in bulk if you're having a larger gathering.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.