Everything you need to know about the start of CT's recreational cannabis sales

Nine dispensaries around the state have been given the green light to expand to both medical and recreational marijuana sales beginning January 10.

BRANFORD, Conn. — In just one week, adults 21 and older will be able to buy cannabis products for recreational use right here in Connecticut.

"We’re really excited. Obviously, it’s a big day for the state of Connecticut we’re going to be bringing safe access to cannabis to a whole new customer base while serving the community," said David Bodurtha, commercial general manager for the northeast for Green Thumb Industries.

The January 10 start date gives nine dispensaries all around the state the green light to open their doors up to a wider range of customers.

Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness of CT in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington, Stamford, and Willimantic, The Botanist in Danbury and Montville and Willow Brook Wellness in Meriden.

Bluepoint Wellness of CT in Branford has been preparing for this moment.

"We are ready. We’ve been working really hard, getting ready first and foremost to serve the medical patients that we’ve been serving for all of these years. We’ve acquired additional parking spaces we’re going to make sure our vault is nice and full, having deliveries come in every day," Bodurtha said.

Anyone 21 and older will be able to buy products up to a total of ¼ ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent.

Some examples from the Dept. of Consumer Protection are:

Up to 7 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 1 gram each, or 14 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 0.5 grams each. Or any combination of up to 7 total grams, which equals 1/4 ounce.

Two to four vape cartridges, which come in .5 mL and 1 mL sizes.

Edibles vary by type and size. A standard-sized brownie or cookie can be the equivalent of .08 grams of cannabis flower. One edible serving cannot have more than 5 milligrams of THC.

A combination of different product types that collectively amount to no more than ¼ of an ounce.

"That is really to just ensure that we have enough supply for anybody who wants to make these purchases as well as ensuring there’s enough supply for our medical patients," said Kaitlyn Krasselt, director of communications for the Dept. of Consumer Protection.

The buying process is a secure one. You'll need an I.D. that will be checked at the door, and then at the counter before you make your purchase.

The Department of Consumer Protection said it is also ready for this next step in Connecticut's legalization of recreational marijuana but it doesn't expect too much to change.

"Many of our neighboring states are already selling these products so this isn’t a novelty anymore like it used to be it may be exciting for a lot of people to make these purchases legally in the state of Connecticut but we don’t necessarily expect it to be quite as much of a rush as we’ve seen in other states," Krasselt said.

There are still rules around where people can consume cannabis too.

Towns and cities have their own but on a state level, it's prohibited at state parks or beaches, and anywhere else you wouldn't be allowed to smoke or vape tobacco.

"All of the laws about public consumption are still in effect so nothing changes in that regard," Krasselt said.

Sales can begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Department of Consumer Protection recommends medical customers get what they need ahead of time in anticipation of long lines and traffic.

