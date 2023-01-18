Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut top $2 million in first week

The average purchase is about $44.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sales of recreational marijuana went over the $2 million mark since retail locations in Connecticut opened their doors last Tuesday.

The Department of Consumer Protection said Wednesday that sales were $2,020,358.12. There were 45,667 items sold, and the average sale was $44.24. These figures did not include tax.

There are three taxes on the retail sale of marijuana, including the state’s 6.35% sales tax, a 3% sales tax dedicated to the municipality where the sale occurs, and a tax based on THC content that will cost approximately 10% to 15% of the sale price.

Retailers in Connecticut that have been licensed to sell cannabis products to all adults aged 21 and older include:

Affinity Health and Wellness (New Haven)

The Botanist – Danbury (Danbury)

The Botanist – Montville (Montville)

Fine Fettle Dispensary – Newington (Newington)

Fine Fettle Dispensary – Stamford (Stamford)

Fine Fettle Dispensary – Willimantic (Willimantic)

RISE Branford (formerly Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut) (Branford)

Still River Wellness (Torrington)

Zen Leaf Meriden (formerly Willow Brook Wellness) (Meriden)

Not all of the stores are open as yet.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.