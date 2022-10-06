Summer travelers brace for impact of inflation

Experts say high prices won't stop people from hitting the roads after the pandemic kept people home so long.

CONNECTICUT, USA — High gas prices mean many people will be thinking twice before hitting the roads this summer.

"Normally we would be out and about on the weekends, but this year because of the gas crisis we will be choosing our trips," said Linda Phelan of Clinton.

Even a nationwide average of about $5 a gallon won't be enough to stop people completely after the pandemic kept people from enjoying some activities for so long.

"The high price will not put a dent on the pent-up demand. People by nature we are a social animal. We want to socialize with others, we want to visit friends, we want to visit family, we want to travel. And people have been cooped up inside their house for too long," said Mohammad Elahee, professor of international business at Quinnipiac University.

While people will still be doing their typical summer activities like camping, vacations, or taking the boat out on the water, this year they'll be doing things differently.

"We're gonna stay pretty much home, the home ground," said Bill Casey of Plainville.

Campers at Hammonassett Beach State Park opted to stay local rather than take trips out of state. Boaters said the same.

"We would normally be going to Newport and to Mystic and I don't expect that we're going to be doing that," Phelan said. "Most of our boating will probably be pretty close to here even if it's just getting out and coming back in," she said.

With inflation at a 40-year high, it's not just the cost of gas people will have to take into account when planning their activities.

"Groceries you know $20 more every time you go, there's no doubt about it there's a huge impact all around," Phelan said.

"It's horrible, it's not even a question of being able to travel for many people it's being able to eat," said Steve from Maine.

However, experts said going out and spending this summer is an important part of helping us get back on track.

"If they go and spend money that keeps the machine of economy well-oiled. It keeps the economy going. If people stop spending, if they stay inside the home there will be an economic downturn which nobody wants," Elahee said.

