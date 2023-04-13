Connecticut food pantries see increased demand from inflation, end of COVID SNAP benefits

Food pantries have been helping each other out as families see a drastic decrease in their SNAP benefits.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Food pantries have seen an increased demand again as families feel the pain of their SNAP benefits being slashed.

To help alleviate the demand, pantries have helped each other out to make sure their shelves are stocked.

At the Gemma E. Moran Food Warehouse in New London, the workers are always on the go.

"We have canned goods here, we have fresh produce, we have proteins, we have meats," said Annie Stockton, vice president of the Gemma E. Moran United Way Labor Food Center.

Stockton said her food center has partnered with 68 food programs across the state to help supply their shelves, so while supply for them has not been an issue, she said the demand has been very noticeable.

"I’d say … two months, we had a 25% increase," added Stockton.

That increase has come from a combination of inflation and the end of COVID Snap benefits.

Aside from the food center, Stockton said they also have a mobile food pantry van that visits five different locations every month.

At St. Vincent de Paul in Middletown, their increase in customers has been from inflation.

In January, they had a total of 901 customers, 862 in February, and 1,006 in March.

"We like to average 70, 75, 80 people on a day we’re open. Yesterday, we had over 100 people," said Mary Ellen Shuckerow, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Middletown.

Shuckerow said her food pantry has received supplies from major retailers and donations from the public, so they have been fortunate enough to help other pantries in need.

"We help the Town of Middlefield with theirs, we have a couple of small communities where they have a food bank and we give them our product when necessary," added Shuckerow.

She said her products as a whole are worth up to $800,000.

