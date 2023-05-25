x
Money

Lamont announces increase in Connecticut's minimum wage

The state's current minimum wage rate is $14.00 per hour, but will increase to $15.00 per hour next week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's minimum wage is set to increase on June 1, and Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a news conference Thursday morning to remind residents and employers. 

The state's current minimum wage is $14.00 per hour but will increase to $15.00 per hour next week. 

This comes after a legislation Governor Lamont signed in 2019, which schedules several gradual increases in the minimum wage to occur over a five-year period. 

The governor will be joined at the news conference by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and state legislators.

