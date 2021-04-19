McDonald's, BTS team for new combo meal, dipping sauces

Customers can enjoy the new "BTS Meal" at restaurants nationwide this May.

CHICAGO — K-pop super group BTS and the Golden Arches are teaming up.

McDonald's announced Monday it will launch a new combo meal inspired by BTS, the best-selling artist in South Korean history.

The new McDonald's "BTS Meal" will include a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium soft drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces.

Inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea, this is the first time the Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces will be made available in the United States.

McDonald's said the one-of-a-kind combo meal will be available beginning May 26 at restaurants across the United States. The BTS Meal will also be available globally in nearly 50 countries.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s," said BTS' music label, Big Hit Music. "We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world."

"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music," said McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley. "We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month."

Coming this May: The BTS Meal pic.twitter.com/iarw2gYMsx — McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) April 19, 2021

