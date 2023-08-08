Mega Millions fever: ticket sales for Tuesday night's jackpot are selling fast

Lottery hopefuls have a chance at the $1.55 billion jackpot, the third largest in history.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — It's a big night for lottery hopefuls. The Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion.

No one has won the jackpot in about four months, but lottery players are hoping to end that streak during the drawing Tuesday night and see someone win big.

Who wants to be a billionaire?

"It’s been really busy, everyone is excited," said Sam Aligiya, an employee at Metro Gas in West Hartford.

The Mega Millions jackpot set for Tuesday night is a whopping $1.55 billion and lottery players across the state are feeding into the ticket fever.

"I'm going to try for it! If I'm lucky, something might happen," said John Sliwka of New Britain buying his tickets at New England Shoppe.

No one has hit all six numbers since April. There have been 31 drawings without a jackpot winner but players are hoping the 32nd drawing is a lucky one.

"I'm doing it for work too we have a work pool and my wife and I are getting some for ourselves," said Daniel Chen of West Hartford.

While more and more people are buying tickets, the prize money is inching towards the record lottery jackpot of just over $2 billion.

"We’ve been selling a lot we have a lot of first-time customers," said Aligiya.

What kind of luck do you need to take home the jackpot? The odds of winning are 1 in 302.6 million.

But if there is a winner, the lump sum payment is estimated to be around $757.2 million.

Players said with that kind of payday, it's hard to imagine how far that money could go.

"I'd like to get a vacation home but I’d like to think I’d be involved with some charities and things like that," said Chen.

"Honestly I can’t even think about it it’s too large of an amount. I’d prefer if there were several winners, break it all up and do it that way," said Sliwka.

The drawing is at 11 p.m. on The CW20.

