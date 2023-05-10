Operation Fuel’s application for assistance deadline is sooner than expected

The program's deadline is less than 24 hours away for assistance with delivered fuel, oil, kerosene, propane, gas electricity.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s only year-round emergency energy assistance program Operation Fuel, is moving up the deadline for applications in the summer and fall window. The deadline to apply is Friday at 5 p.m.



According to a post on the program’s Facebook page, the deadline is moving up as a result of a high volume of demand.



Applications cannot be accepted or reviewed after the deadline for assistance with delivered fuel, oil, kerosene, propane, gas electricity. Applications will still be accepted for assistance with CT Water and MDC bills, according to the post.



Operation Fuel plans to reopen applications for assistance for the Winter and Spring seasons on January 2. The date could change based on the program's funding.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



This is the second time this year that higher than demand has caused applications to end sooner than expected. In March, Operation Fuel had such a high volume of demand that it closed applications for a month so staff could catch up and process applications.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.