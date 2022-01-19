Ice cream made by Manchester-based company recalled for listeria risk

The FDA issued a recall notice Friday for several flavors of Batch Ice Cream made by The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. due to health concerns.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall notice for several flavors of Batch Ice Cream, made by The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc., based in Manchester.

The FDA says specific lots of Batch Ice Cream Brand Vanilla, Ginger, and Mocha Chip Ice Cream could have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

The affected ice cream flavors were distributed to Big Y stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as Market Basket stores and Roche Brothers Markets in Massachusetts.

There have been no illnesses reported to date from the recalled ice cream.

Consumers who have purchased Batch Ice Cream brand 16oz Vanilla, Ginger, or Mocha Chip pints with the affected dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment.

The products are packaged in paper 16oz pints with the Batch Ice Cream brand name and flavors clearly shown on the front.

The affected products are coded with the Date of Manufacture as 1/19/22, and the Best By date as 7/19/23, found on the bottom of the container.

Vanilla – 837654968505

Ginger – 83765496856

Mocha Chip – 83765496853

The company is holding future product and testing before releasing distribution of the products as FDA and the company continues their investigation as to what caused the problem.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.