Plan released to cover part of projected $2 billion deficit

The state is facing at least a $2 billion budget shortfall, due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2021.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont and his budget office on Thursday released a partial deficit mitigation plan that relies on budget reserves, spending cuts across state agencies, hiring restrictions, and the hope that Connecticut’s economy will continue improving.

