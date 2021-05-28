Progressives push for higher taxes as budget talks continue in CT

Democratic leaders, who control the General Assembly, are currently negotiating a budget deal with Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut General Assembly’s Progressive Caucus is putting pressure on Democratic leaders in Connecticut to include more revenue in the new state budget.

They say it will be needed once federal COVID-19 relief funds run out. Several members of the group appeared Friday at a news conference organized by the coalition Recovery For All CT.

The statewide coalition includes labor, community, and faith organizations.

They are saying they believe the state needs to think long-term about how to address inequalities in education, health care, housing, local aid, and workforce development.

