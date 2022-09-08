STUDY: 48 percent of Connecticut businesses face supplier delays

Congressional Research Service said supply has been restricted by several factors, including global supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, the pandemic.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A new study finds that 48 percent of Connecticut businesses are experiencing domestic supplier delays, according to Filterbuy, an air filter manufacturer.



Granny’s Pie Factory General Manager Niko Harovas said they’ve faced a number of challenges over the last year.



“Our prices are up anywhere from 20 to 40 percent,” he said. “A lot of stuff is on allotment or limited. The biggest one for us is starch. Basically, you can’t buy anything you’ve never bought before and you’re limited on how much you can buy.”



“In the busy season last year, we were seeing delayed deliveries,” he added.

Harovas said since supplier prices are high, they’ve had to increase their prices. But he said things are starting to even out and they’re experiencing fewer delays.



As they approach their busy season, they’re preparing for any potential supply limitations.



“We’re trying to beef up our inventory to prepare for that,” he said.

Connecticut ranks 15th on the list of states with the most supply chain disruptions. First on the list is Wisconsin with 53 percent of businesses reporting delays, according to the study.

