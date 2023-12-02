Super Bowl fans gather at Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar for the game

There were 85 TV monitors inside the business so Super Bowl fans would not miss a play.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Fans gathered near and far at Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar in Sunday night for the Super Bowl.

The business had speakers so fans can hear the game from the outside and when they walked inside, there were 85 TV screens of all sizes so they would not miss a play.

It was nothing but enthusiastic vibes as people ate until their stomachs burst.

All eyes were glued on the screens as they anxiously waited to see who the winning team was.

There was a mixture of fans in the sports bar area.

Some people rooted for the Eagles, others rooted for the Chiefs and some just went for the good energy and camaraderie.

Several people traveled from Massachusetts just to have a good time at Bobby V's.

"I’m rooting for Philadelphia. Do I have to say ‘fly, eagles fly?’ " said Art Scheer of Sturbridge, Mass.

Related Articles Here are all the 2023 Super Bowl commercials released so far

"So far, it’s a close game. I prefer Kansas City to win. They’re down right now, let’s see what happens," said Wil Torres of Chicopee, Mass.

"I think the vibes are great. I think it’s a great game and I’m rooting for the ones that I can hit in my Super Bowl square pools!" said Renee Kolbusc of Holyoke, Mass.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.