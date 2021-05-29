14,300 flags placed in Middletown Veteran’s Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

Hundreds of community members and veterans spent their Saturday morning honoring and remembering fallen heroes.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — Hundreds of community members and veterans spent their Saturday morning honoring and remembering fallen heroes by placing about 14,300 American flags around the State Veterans Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.

“I’m here because I just want to honor all the people who died and served our country,” said Andrew Diaz who came with his grandfather to help put up flags.

Mike Rogalsky and Larry Riley, with the local chapter of Veterans of the Vietnam War, organize this annual tradition to honor those laid to rest at the Middletown cemetery. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic kept the Memorial Day observation at the cemetery closed to the public.

“These are my brothers and sisters who served at the same time I have or prior to me and it’s an honor and a privilege to—for me—say thank you to everything you have done,” Rogalsky said.

“A lot of people forget over the Memorial Day weekend, partying and everything else--and it’s nice, we’re coming out of COVID--but we have to remember these gentlemen and ladies because without them doing what they did, we wouldn’t be here, doing what we’re doing now,” Riley said.

Despite the pandemic, the event went on last year, but there were limits on who could attend. This year, the volunteers are back.

Veteran Tom Diaz brought his grandkids with him to put up flags.

“I have two other brothers that also served in Vietnam and my father was a World War II vet,” Diaz said. “We can’t forget the people who serve our country and keep us free.”

“When you go into the military, you sign a contract to give up everything, including your life if need be and these gentlemen knowing that, still went forward,” Riley said. “And now that they’ve past, it’s time to make sure we don’t forget what they’ve done

The flags will be up at the Veterans cemetery until Saturday, June 5.