3 people and 6 cats safe after early morning house fire in Middlefield

Fire crews and Eversource worked together to put out a house fire.

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — Three people were able to escape their home as flames broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning thanks to a neighbor. Someone who lived across the street saw the flames and was able to tell the people of the home that it was on fire.

The fire involved the electrical service to the home. This required Eversource to turn off the power before firefighters could put out the fire.

Multiple fire departments were called to assist as there weren't any pressurized hydrants in the area of Way Road in Middlefield. The fire was brought under control and extinguished.

Firefighters rescued 6 cats from the home.

The home is not livable and the American Red Cross is helping the residents relocate.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Middlefield Fire Marshal's Office.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.