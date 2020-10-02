A Make-A-Wish experience that continues for Bristol teen

WETHERSFIELD — A “Make-A-Wish” memory for a Bristol teenager is turning into much more. Last August, 17-year old Caitlin Hildebrand, a junior ...

WETHERSFIELD -- A "Make-A-Wish" memory for a Bristol teenager is turning into much more.

Last August, 17-year old Caitlin Hildebrand, a junior at Bristol Central High School was granted her wish through Make-A-Wish Connecticut and the Wethersfield-based investment firm Johnson Brunetti.

Hildebrand, who is stricken with Crohn's Disease was given a trip to California with her entire family of seven, highlighted by a visit to an animal sanctuary.

"It was really nice knowing for one week, it was all about me and I didn't have to worry about my Crohn's," Caitlin said.

On Monday, the staff at Johnson Brunetti hosted Caitlin and her mother, Michele, to surprise her with the news that they have also adopted a rescue animal for Caitlin to help care for. Caitlin will now get to look after Piper, a lamb who lives at an animal sanctuary in Canterbury.

"I wasn't expecting any of this," Caitlin said.

Joel Johnson, the managing partner at Johnson Brunetti said, "we just want to be a part of good things that happen in this state."

Kim Smith, the director of corporate and community giving at Make-A-Wish Connecticut added, "with everything she (Caitlin) has been through, this has just given her the strength to fight the fight."