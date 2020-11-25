A small business startup brews in Portland

The team at Concentric knows they will be limited to having big crowds at the beginning but look forward to the post-pandemic days.

Concentric Brewing Company, a microbrewery with big plans is working to put the final touches on their five thousand square foot space that is set to open to the public right before Christmas. The brewery, in part, is owned by Middletown Firefighters, Drew and Brian France, and Brian’s wife, Tiffany France.“Beer brings people together,” said Drew. Brian and Tiffany will take care of the food part of the equation with what is going to be called, “Hot Dogs in the Hallway”.

Tiffany said, “I’m excited to watch everyone come in and just enjoy each other’s company after this pandemic.”

With the large shiny silver tanks now in place on the production floor and the dark wooden décor of the main bar almost finished, Dave Peichert, the lead partner at Concentric said, “There is this one idea of bringing together community around beer.”