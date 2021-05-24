Crews respond to house fire on Adams Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Firefighters are battling a blaze and heavy smoke in the capital city on Monday afternoon.
Crews are on scene at a home on Adams Street.
FOX61's Angelo Bavaro reports smoke is pouring out of the building, as firefighters are still working inside.
No word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.