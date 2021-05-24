Crews respond to house fire on Adams Street in Hartford

FOX61's Angelo Bavaro reports smoke is pouring out of the building, as firefighters are still working inside.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Firefighters are battling a blaze and heavy smoke in the capital city on Monday afternoon.

Crews are on scene at a home on Adams Street.

FOX61's Angelo Bavaro reports smoke is pouring out of the building, as firefighters are still working inside.

No word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: Crews responding to house fire on Adams Street in Hartford. Lots of smoke pouring out of building. Firefighters still working inside. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/MGFpbsj9kD — Angelo Bavaro FOX61 (@angelobav) May 24, 2021

