Watch: Airforce Sergeant plays 'taps' at to honor the fallen in Virginia

He's standing in Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia.

CULPEPER, Virginia — Video courtesy of The USAF Band

The US Air Force band offered a virtual tribute to fallen service members ahead of memorial day.

This video shows Technical Sergeant Jason Covey playing "Taps" on the bugle.

It was established in 1867 when the civil war created a need to bury fallen soldiers in the area.