At Avery’s Soda, another message in the bottle -- this one more serious

“Putin Punch” rolls out to support Ukrainian relief

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Rob Metz, the owner of Avery’s Soda in New Britain always likes to mix things up. His signature line of funky flavors ranges from old favorites like “Dog Drool” and “Toxic Slime” to newer varieties that poke fun at politicians like “Biden Berry” and “Trump Tonic”.

For March, the latest flavor is called “Putin Punch”; It’s a one-part cartoon, and two parts social activism. Metz said 50 cents of every sale of the new firetruck red soda will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

"This one is a little more serious, part of this came out of a desire to say ‘what can we do?’ We can’t go over there and help but we make soda, so we decided to make our “Putin Punch” and donate some of the proceeds to see if we can help some of the folks over there,” said Metz.

Among the first customers to get her hands on a six-pack of Putin Punch was Martha Bojko, a Ukrainian-American who lived in Ukraine for years.

“This is personal to me,” said Bojko. "This is really hitting home, and any sort of help is appreciated.”

The label of Putin Punch shows an illustration of a blue and yellow boxing glove (the colors of the Ukrainian Flag) hitting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Metz said, the fruit punch flavor is not as sweet as their usual variety. Metz added, “and on the bottle we have “#StandWithUkraine”.

Putin Punch is $2 a bottle but buying a six-pack brings the price down to $1.50 a bottle. Metz said sales have been impressive.

"It’s been an amazing response so far,” said Metz on his 118-year-old factory floor.“This is a small little thing but it’s something we can do.”

Supplies of the new soda are limited and being sold at Avery’s Soda on Corbin Avenue in New Britain and at the Newington Stew Leonard’s.

To learn more click Avery’s Facebook Page

