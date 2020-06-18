Atlanta Police disputes rumors of mass walkouts

11Alive has received numerous calls and tips from viewers about the rumors, but police say they aren't accurate.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is addressing rumors of walk outs of officers with the department Wednesday night.

Atlanta Police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee told 11Alive that suggestions that multiple officers from each of the department's zones had walked off the job were "inaccurate."

"However," Chafee said, "the department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift."

He added that the department has "enough resources" to be able to respond to incidents throughout the city and maintain regular operations. 11Alive has asked for specifics about the number of officers who have called out

The statement comes as rumors grow online about reports of officers walking out of certain zones and officers not answering the radio. 11Alive has also received numerous calls and tips from viewers about the rumors, but police say they aren't accurate.

The claims come just hours after Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced fired Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe is charged with murder and several other counts in connection to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed during an encounter with police at a Wendy's restaurant off University Avenue Friday night.

Investigators said Brooks was asleep at the wheel of his car in the drive-thru of the restaurant. After the more than 40-minute conversation with Rolfe and his fellow officer Devin Brosnan - during which Brooks failed a field sobriety test - a tussle between Brooks and the officers broke out.

Officials said Brooks was able to wrestle one of the officer's tasers and fired it at the Atlanta Police officers as he ran away. As he continued to run, officials said Rolfe fired his gun at Brooks, hitting him twice in the back.

Rolfe was fired from the department soon after, and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty. Bronsnan now faces three charges in connection to the case, including aggravated assault for standing on Brooks' shoulder, and violation of oath of office.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.