Live updates: Atlanta protests for Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

8:04 p.m. - Protesters have made their way onto the Interstate, as they bring traffic to stop.

7:57 p.m. - Police are now actively pushing protesters back, with some arrests happening.

7:50 p.m. - Protesters begin to smash the windows of police cars with pieces of barricades as police begin actively pushing crowds back. Some arrests are being made, as well. At least nine cars were damaged, police said.

7:45 p.m. - Atlanta Police told 11Alive's Ryan Kruger that one of their officers did get pushed to the ground and got minor injuries. They said pepper spray has also been used, police said.

7:43 p.m. - Police officers wearing riot gear have now arrived to the crowd.

7:40 p.m. - Atlanta Police have issued a statement on the protest:

"We continue to monitor protestors on Centennial Olympic Park Drive near Marietta Street. The demonstration began peacefully with protestors marching from Centennial Olympic Park to the Capitol and back. Upon returning to Centennial Olympic Park, the majority of protestors entered into the park while a portion walked south on Centennial Olympic Park Drive where they surrounded an officer inside his patrol vehicle. Additional officers arrived and began to push protestors back away from the vehicle, which led to a number of scuffles between police and protestors and at least three arrests. One officer was pushed to the ground and sustained minor injuries. It does appear pepper spray was utilized several times during the confrontation. Currently, we are attempting to allow the protestors to continue with a peaceful demonstration. Officers have been subjected to water bottles, eggs and other items being thrown at them. However we remain hopeful this activity will cease and there will be no need for further arrests or clashes with protestors."

7:32 p.m. - A window of the CNN Center has been broken, and police are now moving in front of the building.

7:25 p.m. - An American flag has been set on fire in the crowd.

7:14 p.m. - People in the crowd are seen throwing bottles and other items at police officers.

7:12 p.m. - Demonstrators spray paint and climb atop the CNN letters outside the CNN Center as they wave "black lives matter" flags.

6:44 p.m. - Chief Shields, from the crowd, tells the public: "People are upset, they're angry, they're scared. I get it. They want to be heard."

When asked about officers being able to clear the roads, Shields said that's not a priority.

"My takeaway, is, there isn't really traffic. The city's largely closed, so if people want to stand in the streets ... alright," she said shrugging.

Shields added that while there is not a curfew in place, she said her goal is to give protesters a space to have their voices heard.

"Folks are upset. They want to be heard, and I think they have a right to be heard, I don't want anybody to get hurt, I hope there isn't property damage," she said. "But to be heard, I get it ... I don't want this to be an arrest fest."

6:33 p.m. - Police are asking protesters to clear from the middle of the street, or they will be arrested.

6:25 p.m. - Governor Kemp, quoting a statement from the mayor, has tweeted in regards to the protests.

6:23 p.m. - A Twitter video shows Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields in the crowd, listening to the protesters.

6:20 p.m. - Police are now trying to push the crowd back with tankers.

6:10 p.m. - The protests seem to have broken in to multiple groups - a standoff with police at the CNN Center, a group at Centennial Olympic Park and several smaller groups.

5:45 p.m. - Police and protesters appear to be in a standoff that is showing signs of becoming aggressive.

5:41 p.m. - A protester appears to have been taken into custody.

5:39 p.m. - Tussling appears to be breaking outside the CNN Center.

5:28 p.m. -

5:27 p.m. - Protesters appear to be surrounding a car trying to drive on the streets. While the demonstrators don't appear to be harming the car, police are moving the crowd back so that the car can continue driving.

5:12 p.m. - The mayor's office sent this statement to 11Alive:

"When lives and the conscience of this nation are at peril, we as a people are expected to exercise our Constitutional rights to peacefully assemble and have our voices heard. Atlanta embodies these values, and I encourage all who exercise these rights to remember Atlanta’s legacy of peaceful protest leading to progress."

4:30 p.m. -

4:13 p.m. - Protests are on the move.

3:00 p.m. - Demonstrators meet in Centennial Olympic Park to make signs ahead of a march for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

