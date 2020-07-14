Attorney of Floyd family to announce civil lawsuit against City of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family of George Floyd, is planning to announce a civil lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis and police officers in a news conference on Wednesday.
According to a press release, Crump and co-counsel Antonio Romanucci will make the announcement Wednesday at 11 a.m. on behalf of Floyd's family.
Floyd was killed May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody. Video of the incident shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd was handcuffed. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.