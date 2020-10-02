Barr’s call for U.S. control of 5G providers quickly rebuked

Trump administration officials are increasingly intent on preventing Chinese domination of next-generation 5G wireless networks.

On Thursday, Attorney General William Barr said the U.S. government should consider taking a “controlling stake” in the European 5G suppliers Nokia and Ericsson.

The idea would be to thwart the global ambitions of China-based Huawei, currently the leading provider of 5G network equipment. But Barr’s idea isn’t terribly popular, not even within the administration.