Bear spotted near downtown Hartford

Police found it in a tree behind an apartment complex on Chestnut St.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A bear has been spotted in near downtown Hartford. It is behind an apartment complex on Chestnut St., in a tree.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has a crew on their way.

Hartford police have blocked off Chestnut St from Albany Ave. to Homestead. They have asked people to stay out of the bear's line of sight, the bear may come down on it's own if it does not see people.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

