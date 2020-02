Broomfield Police ask that people avoid the area off West 120th Avenue and Vrain Street.

BROOMFIELD, Colo — Broomfield Police (BPD) are responding to an "active shooter situation" at a Walmart off West 120th Avenue and Vrain Street.

One suspect is in custody and there are no reported injuries, BPD tweeted.

BPD said the situation is under control.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.