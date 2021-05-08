Car caught on fire after crashing into fence in Seymour

Everyone made it out, after a car caught on fire off of Route 8.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — A large car fire took place early Saturday morning on Route 8 southbound at the exit 20 off ramp.

According to the Seymour Fire Department, crews were dispatched just before 12:30am for a car fire with occupants trapped.

The car crashed into a fence and caught fire. When officers arrived the people were all out of car.

The fire was quickly put out once fire fighters arrived on scene.

Eversource was also called to the scene as some utility wires had been burned due to the intensity of the fire.

