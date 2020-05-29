Protesters had gathered outside Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department on Beatties Ford Road to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protests in Charlotte Friday night over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned violent.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department deemed the gathering "unlawful" and had ordered the demonstrators to disperse.

Additional officers were brought in after the crowds did not disperse.

Several people were arrested for "property damage," CMPD said.

Real-time blog of protests in Charlotte

10:10 p.m.: Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston has been detained by CMPD at the protest, a source tells WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Saenz. Earlier in the evening, Winston had been seen at the protest in discussion between protesters and police officers.

10:06 p.m.: Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham calls for peaceful protests.

10:05 p.m.: Officers have Beatties Ford Rd blocked starting at LaSalle St attempting to contain the protest.

9:28 p.m.: Additional Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department officers have arrived at the protest location along Beatties Ford Road. They could be seen suiting up and preparing ahead of joining their fellow officers.

9:28 p.m.: Several people have been arrested after "damaging property," CMPD says.They had previously said protesters had begun throwing rocks at officers.

9:23 p.m. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles takes to Twitter asking for no violence.

9:13 p.m. CMPD deploys their Civil Emergency Unit and have deemed the protest as an "unlawful assembly." They have issued a dispersal order.

9:10 p.m.: CMPD says police vehicles were damaged after several protesters began throwing rocks at officers and cars.

9:05 p.m.: WCNC Charlotte reporter Hunter Saenz says he is seeing devices thrown that are causing loud bangs and small explosions.

9:00 p.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers in tactical gear came out of the metro division headquarters to back a barrier between protesters in the street, and the police building.

8:48 p.m.: Protesters have begun slashing the tires of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department vehicles. A few individuals can be seen kicking and climbing onto police vehicles.

Our WCNC Charlotte news crew is moving further away from the protests for their own safety.

8:45 p.m.: WCNC Charlotte Hunter Saenz tweets video showing Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department vehicles driving through the protests with their lights and sirens.

8:40 p.m.: CMPD tweets, "No chemical agents have been deployed." Officials said they were working to dispel any rumors as they work to "ensure a peaceful protest."

8:15 p.m.: Protesters surround a CMPD vehicle and officers who had positioned themselves in the middle of Beatties Ford Road.

7:55 p.m.: Some CMPD officers ca nbe seen retreating back inside the metro division headquarters are protesters move towards the building changing expletives.

(Viewer discretion: Foul language can be heard in the video.)

7:25 p.m.: Demonstrators are now blocking both ways in Beatties Ford Road.

CMPD officers are among the crowd. Officers can be seen talking with some of the demonstrators.

6:55 p.m.: Marchers continue down Beatties Ford Road chanting, "Don't shout!"

6:40 p.m.: Protesters begin marching from CMPD's metro division building down Beatties Ford Road. Individuals in the crowd can be seen carrying signs and chanting.

Some in the ground are wearing masks as a precaution against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Reporter Hunter Saenz tweeted video from the march.

(Viewer discretion: Foul language can be heard in the video.)

6:30 p.m.: The scheduled start of a protest outside the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's metro division unit begins. By his count, WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Saenz says at least 75 people had already gathered by 6:30 p.m.