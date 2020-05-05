x
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo/Taco Tuesday with these deals

Make an at-home party with some take-out specials
Credit: Alexandria Restaurant Partners
Order Vola's Dockside Grill blackened fish tacos for Cinco De Mayo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It's Taco Tuesday. It's Cinco de Mayo.

And it's an at-home party for anyone celebrating.

Here are a few specials that might make the day a little more fun:

Chipotle is offering free Queso Blanco with your order on May 5, and also get free delivery on orders of $10 or more now through May 10! Use promo code QUESO55 at checkout to get the deal. 

Taco Bell is offering a BYOT (Build Your Own Taco) party option with its At Home Taco Bar.

Moe's Southwest Grill brings the party to you. Order your meal through the app or website and you'll get free delivery on a purchase of at least $10. 

Rosie's Cantina has a 21-and-over "Cinco-to-Go" special featuring a gallon of Rosie's Famous Margarita Mix and everything to go with it.

Hops-n-Guac at Campus 805 features a Cinco de Mayo carryout special that includes 15 tacos and a guac or queso entree for $40. If you need a drink, they're offering a $10 mix-and-match six pack of craft beers.

And Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante is offering a memento of this year's Cinco de Mayo:
