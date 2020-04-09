A new memorial is being erected for the Petit Family

The majority of the landscaping is expected to be completed by Friday.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A new memorial is being built in replacement of the memorial at the sight of the Petit Family Home Invasion. The memorial honors Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two daughters Hayley and Michaela Petit whose lives were tragically taken in 2007.

The majority of the landscaping is expected to be completed by Friday. Landscapers volunteered their time from EA Quinn Landscaping. In just one day they have removed the old memorial and broken ground on the new one.

"I can’t wait to come home tomorrow and see it all done," said neighbor Anthony Ferraiolo.

Ferraiolo and his wife Kim have spent the years since the tragedy maintaining the garden memorial that was erected where their neighbor's home once stood. Over the years, the garden had become too difficult for them to maintain.

"People will still come here and sit and walk around and reflect," said Ferraiolo. "They leave a lot of Momentos. There’s always been crosses left in a lot of things. We’ve collected them over the years."

The new design was put together by the Petit Family Foundation. It includes a 30-foot stone circle with benches, stepping stones, and a cobblestone walkway. A fountain will be placed in the center in the coming months.

"It’s going to be something totally self-sufficient. It’s going to be solar-powered. We’re going to put a well in here," said David Lamoreux who assisted in the project design.

The new memorial includes some of the original pieces. The three angel stone crosses, and benches will be reused while some of the plants have been repurposed.

"This is going to be a great project for the community," said Lamoreaux.

The four o’clock flower, which was Michaela’s favorite will take a prominent role in the memorial as well. Three heart-shaped gardens will have the flowers planted in them. The state of Connecticut made named the flower the state's official children's flower in her honor.

"I think that the neighborhood will really embrace it so will the town as they have in the past," said Ferraiolo.