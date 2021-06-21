After more than 700 days, happy campers are back in Farmington

There are safety protocols at Camp Courant for the 2021 season but they hope they will be able to welcome 650 campers a day

FARMINGTON, Conn — The third week in June usually is the time hundreds of happy kids are ready to start their first week at Camp Courant in Farmington – that didn’t happen in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year, Camp Courant is back and ready to provide a safe Summer sanctuary to Hartford kids ages 5-12 – all for free.

For the first time since 2019, the buses rolled into the 36-acre grounds of Camp Courant giving them the chance to spend the next six weeks at the day camp that has been around for the past 127 years.

“It definitely feels better to be around other kids and councilors,” said Cassandra Charlton, a 15-year old junior leader at Camp Courant who was once a camper herself.

Excited for her first-ever opening day, Corrianne Chipello, the new executive director of Camp Courant said, “camp is meant to be in-person, this is what camp is all about.”

Chipello mentioned the numerous sports and activities that will be going on at Camp Courant this Summer, many of them made possible by area sponsors and business partners from the Greater Hartford Region.

Moises Garcia, a junior leader at Camp Courant said, “this is a feeling of freedom, its been a long time that we haven’t been to camp.”

There are safety protocols at Camp Courant for the 2021 season but they hope they will be able to welcome 650 campers a day, though the first day began with about 430 kids on campus.

Chipello added, “this camp makes such an impact and a difference and it shows for so many generations.”

