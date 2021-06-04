All Meriden kids are eligible for free summer camp​

There were summer camps but with cohorting and social distancing. So, this year Meriden wants summer to be memorable.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Federal COVID relief money is being put to good use in Meriden to benefit the city's children this summer as organizations including the YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club and Girls, Inc. are helping execute a plan that is already making a big splash with the city's families.

Summer is certainly a time children look forward to. But last summer was undoubtedly different.

"You could sense it in the air and you could see it on the children’s faces," said Chris Bourdon, Director of the Meriden Parks, Recreation and Facilities. "And I drove around the city, and something wasn’t quite right."

There were summer camps but with cohorting and social distancing. So, this year Meriden wants summer to be memorable.

"The City the Meriden is stepping up and utilizing American recovery plan funds to go ahead and pay for a full session, a two-week session of camp," said Mayor Kevin Scarpati (D-Meriden).

That's right, the camps are free of charge, including transportation to and from one of five different camp locations.

The YMCA is Director is appreciative of the city’s vision.

"You recognize the importance of camp, the importance that that does for the families, for the kids, for their interaction, for their growth, for their development," said John Benigni, the Executive Director of the Meriden, New Britain, Berlin YMCA.

Camp sign-ups began on Tuesday and already 500 children have picked up free camp vouchers.

"There is nothing greater or better than seeing the joy on their faces when they get out of that car on that first day of camp knowing that they are going to be surrounded by their friends and having experiences that are going to last them for a lifetime," said Michelle Bourdeau of Girls, Inc.

The city says they’ve received inquiries from other communities wanting to make a splash with their residents with similar offerings.

"Recreation is preparation for a successful life and the commitment to it in Meriden is second to none," said Bourdon.

If a Meriden resident has already paid for your child to attend camp this year, it's no problem. You can still pick up your free two-week camp voucher for next summer.

