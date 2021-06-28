Another heatwave brings the tropics to CT

Here are a few tips to stay cool.

CONNECTICUT, USA — All across the state, a new round of excessively warm weather took hold on Monday with heat indexes hitting around 100 degrees.

In Farmington, the experts at UConn Health were quick to offer advice as to the heatwave set in. Dr. Khalilah Anderson, an emergency department physician at UConn Health said, “remember to stay hydrated, water and sports drinks, and spraying yourself with water.”

Dr. Anderson added, “be cognizant of some of the signs and symptoms and that may include weakness, feeling nauseous, light-headed, and not being able to think clearly.”

Not far from the UConn Health Center, the kids were thrilled to be at Camp Courant just off the Batterson Park Reservoir.

About 500 campers from Hartford were enjoying the camp day at the 127-year-old camp – perfect timing as the temps were well into the ’90s.

Camp Director Tim Uhl said, “we have all these amazing pavilions to provide shade for our campers and we have and amazing pool here as well.”

Camp Executive Director Corrianne Chippelo added, “it’s a hundred degrees but we’re beating the heat – the pool is open, so we have a lot of kids getting in their pool time.”

