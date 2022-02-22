Babies born in Connecticut on 'Twosday', including twins

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, also known as "Twosday," has been a special day for many families in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several babies across Connecticut were born on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, also known as "Twosday." One hospital even saw twins, making the day extra special.

At Backus Hospital in Norwich, two babies were born.

Zevah-Davinity was born to Stephanie and Jesse Fitzpatrick of Norwich at 1:45 a.m. The baby girl couldn't wait until the magic time of 2:22 a.m. like they were hoping. Zevah-Davinity weighed 6 lbs. 12 oz. and was born three weeks early, making it an extra special day for the family. Zevah-Davinity has four older siblings waiting to meet her.

Theodore Pulk is the second child of Ashley Easton and Mark Pulk. Born at 7:53 a.m., weighing in at 6 lbs. 15 oz. and 19 inches long. Ashley said she heard that the number two is very lucky in China and considers Theodore to be a special and lucky baby.

At St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, "Twosday" kicked off with twins!

Fraternal twins Ocean and Austin Torres were born a minute apart, at 6:59 a.m. and 7 a.m. respectively.

Ocean weighed in at 6 lbs. 6 oz. and 18.5 inches long. Austin weighed in at 6 lbs. 2 oz. and 19 inches long.

The twin brothers join their big sisters, ages 6 and 12.

“We couldn’t wait to meet them. They are bringing a lot of joy. Their big sisters are so happy,” said Jose Torres and Luz Gonzales, who were excited to meet their boys.

At Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, Chase Michael Germano spent his Twosday morning entering the world.

Chase was born to Kayla and Michael Germano at 8:17 a.m. and weighed in at 8 lbs. and 10 oz.

“It’s a special day to welcome our new baby boy into the world. He and his big sister fill our hearts with love and complete our family!” Chase's parents said.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.