Home Depot Foundation steps up to help local veteran with backyard makeover

Just a week after Veteran’s Day, the group from “Team Depot” stepped in to help.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — Overgrown brush and a rotting deck were just some of the issues that needed attention in Brett Muccino’s backyard in Wolcott.

Muccino, a retired Army Staff Sergeant and Vietnam veteran, has lost some of his mobility due to recent surgeries, and, just a week after Veteran’s Day, the group from “Team Depot” stepped in to help.

Team Depot is part of the Home Depot Foundation which aims to help veterans and non-profit groups with home improvement projects – all for free.

On a sunny Thursday in Wolcott, eight volunteers cleared leaves, pulled weeds, and tore out and rebuilt a new deck for Muccino, a grandfather of seven.

“It’s amazing (we have) volunteers from the Home Depot and then the Town of Wolcott has even supplied some people,” Muccino,71, said.

Cutting out some shrubbery was Bill Kiely, a Team Depot captain who works at the South Southington Home Depot.

“It’s just a matter of giving back to our vet, his wife, and his mother that lives with them,” he said.

Muccino is a member of the group H.A.V.E. – Help a Veteran Everyday. They partnered with Team Depot to help see the project through.

After seeing mounds of leaves cleared from his backyard and a new deck being constructed Muccino said, “I just don’t expect it -- to get this kind of help, it’s just amazing it really is.”

Kiely, who has worked on numerous Team Depot projects over the years added: “It just makes us feel so much better. It does our hearts good; it really does.”

