Beardsley Zoo launches emergency fund

The Zoo Director released an impassioned statement asking for support for their financial challenges.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of businesses and non-profits to struggle in the last year. Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo has not been exempt from this impact of the virus.

In an impassioned statement from Zoo Director Gregg Dancho, Beardsley Zoo is asking the public for financial support during the pandemic and announced the launch of a Zoo emergency operating fund.

"I believe the challenge of COVID-19 is yet another opportunity for the Zoo to pull together with our community and once again work toward a bright future. I know the path may not be easy, but we also know nothing worth having comes easy," wrote Dancho on the zoo's website.

The Zoo relies on a combination of factors like ticket sales, education programs, and donations to operate. The zoo being closed will impact its overall operating budget.

Dancho added, "We understand how difficult these times are. If you are in a position to give, please consider a donation to your Zoo; we would greatly appreciate it. "