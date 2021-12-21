65 bicycles donated to first graders at Hartford elementary school

The bicycles were built by volunteers and employees from several Hartford-area businesses and donated by the non-profit Can’d Aid.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dozens of first graders at Kennelly Elementary School in Hartford received an early Christmas surprise on Tuesday morning with new bicycles and helmets.

“This is a season of priorities and people are focused on paying the bills and gifts have come second this holiday season,” said June Cahill, the principal at Kennelly Elementary School. “So, to be able to make sure that these kids have something special – it’s such a gift.”

The Can’d Aid Foundation travels across the country giving young people bicycles, skateboards, musical instruments and more by rallying volunteers from all walks of life to build thriving communities.

“These kids, or kids in general just need positivity in their lives especially right now, so I feel like when we have done these donations in the past,” said Jeff Lenosky, Can’d Aid ambassador. “The kids are so excited, there is so much positive energy, but the last couple of years it is just magnified by 10.”

On Tuesday, in addition to the new gear, the students at Kennelly were introduced to professional mountain biker Jeff Lenosky, who put on a show full of tricks.

The bikes on Tuesday were made possible by the support from Trinh Law, Common Good Home Buyers and Kraftsmen Roofing.

To learn more about Can’d Aid and how to get involved, click here.

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

