Freedom rallies and Black Lives Matter hold events at Connecticut Capitol on same day

The two groups were not at the Capitol Saturday because of each other but agreed to let the rallies peacefully share their message.

HARTFORD, Conn — A Black Lives Matter rally and a freedom rally both peacefully shared their message at the Connecticut Capitol building Saturday.

The People’s Freedom Coalition of Connecticut drove around the building honking for freedom and sharing their message against COVID-19 mandates in support of Take Back Connecticut, CTRAMM, Retail Workers Against Mandates, and Parents Choice.

“We look for opportunities to get out there and create public awareness of various issues,” Jason Sewell with the coalition said. “We have a pretty good turnout. We have a lot of friends and family that do this on a regular basis and there’s a lot of extended family. Like I said a lot of us were down in Hagerstown for the truck convoy in DC.”

Ralph Williamson, Florida, has been a part of the freedom convoy traveling to all the states and the U.S. capitol to spread the message.

“We’re just trying to restore freedom because it’s not free,” he said. “It’s our choice if we want to take the vaccine or not.”

Also happening at the capitol Saturday is a Black Lives Matter rally organized by BLM 860 based in Hartford. CEO Ivelisse Correa said it was to support Power Up Manchester during their statewide rally.

“We wanted to show the national socialist club that Connecticut can assemble a diverse group of people to stand together with common beliefs and values,” she said. “When people are able to stand with someone who doesn’t look like them, who doesn’t come from the same background as them, completely different life experiences and they can say I value you as a person than then that’s just a step in the right direction," said Correa.

Jill Williams of Glastonbury came to support the cause. She said she has faced a lot of discrimination which was her reason for wanting to attend.

“I think we’re saying and hate across the state in the way like stop hating on us for our skin color, our sexuality, our religion, etc.,” she said. “We really want change.”

The two groups had mutually agreed neither was there to protest the other. Some members of the freedom rally walked past the BLM rally at one point. Chants of love and ending racism were heard from both sides.

Capitol police told FOX61 they increased patrol by more than double and had more in the building to ensure everyone could peacefully speak their mind.

