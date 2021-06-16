Bristol community pool guidelines loosen for the summer season

To kick off the completion of Page Pool Bristol will be celebrating with a food and wine event, this Friday, June 18. Tickets are available for purchase.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Swimming in Bristol will look a bit different than it did in 2020, now that the four-year-long project to revamp Page Pool is finally complete.

“We started our construction in 2019. The project was delayed due to Covid and shutting down for a period of time but we were able to get it finished and we are opening this summer,” said Josh Medeiros the Superintendent of Parks, Recreation, Youth, and Community Services for the City of Bristol

Rockwell Park’s pool, however, was open in 2020 but with strict protocols in place including social distancing, capacity restrictions, and wearing of masks in the facility.

"We’re going to continue to monitor capacity to make sure it’s safe but with the state guidelines that you don’t have to wear masks outside we’re not requiring them here,” said Medeiros

Both pools will be open June 26, seven days a week from 1 p.m to 7 p.m. Non-residents of Bristol are welcome however there will be different fees.

To kick off the completion of Page Pool Bristol will be celebrating with a food and wine event, this Friday, June 18. Tickets are available for purchase.

While these are the guidelines for Bristol other towns and cities may have different restrictions to follow so be sure to check the community's website before heading down.

Middletown Vet Pool is open to residents of the town and by appointment only this year.

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.