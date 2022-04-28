Hartford first responders program teaches children to fish

The program is called Cops & Bobbers, Hooks & Ladders

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — The sun was setting in Hartford Thursday, but this moment shined through.

The program, "Cops & Bobbers, Hooks & Ladders," is something City officials in Hartford have been putting on since 2015, providing a different outlet for children in the capital city, and giving them some valuable life skills to take home with them, including the fish.

It’s a program in conjunction with other agencies that teach kids to fish, connect them to the outdoors, and foster positive relationships in their community and with law enforcement.

“I can’t believe it. I can’t believe I caught a fish.”

Moments like children cheering after catching their own fish are the reason The Hartford Police and Fire Departments participate in a program they call Cops & Bobbers, Hooks & Ladders.

“Hopefully, it’ll be an experience that they’ll continue on with after this event or at least they’ll remember in a way that they may now want to protect waterways and protect lands and work for a healthy environment,” said Visitor Services Manager of Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, Jennifer Lapis.

For some children, it was their first time. For others, it was a test of patience and for others like 18-year-old Brittani Anderson who wants to be a police officer.

The event is a reminder of the career path she is pursuing.

“It teaches me to be, like, kind to people,” said Anderson.

Those lessons of kindness resonated with these children, hook, line, and sinker.

City officials have been putting on this event since 2015, providing a different outlet for children in the capital city, and giving them some valuable life skills to take home with them, including the fish.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.