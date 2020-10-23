'Community Hope Gardens Initiative' launched in Hartford

The purpose behind this is to give city residents a chance to memorialize loved ones who were lost to COVID-19.

The city of Hartford is launching its "Community Hope Gardens Initiative."

City officials say they will be planting three dozen different gardens across the city – all full of daffodils. The purpose behind this is to give city residents a chance to memorialize loved ones who were lost to COVID-19

Additionally, residents can request a free "wooden heart" to decorate and dedicate to someone they have lost. Mayor Luke Bronin got his hands dirty during the event with a group of volunteers, right before he made the announcement

"So we wanted to launch this community hope gardens initiative to as a way that we as a comm can memorialize and honor and celebrate the lives we've lost during this pandemic in a way that brings our comm together and beautifies our city," said Bronin

The plan is to plant 5,000 daffodils across the city in 30 different garden spots.