'Community Hope Gardens Initiative' launched in Hartford

The city of Hartford is launching its "Community Hope Gardens Initiative."
City officials say they will be planting three dozen different gardens across the city – all full of daffodils. The purpose behind this is to give city residents a chance to memorialize loved ones who were lost to COVID-19
Additionally, residents can request a free "wooden heart" to decorate and dedicate to someone they have lost. Mayor Luke Bronin got his hands dirty during the event with a group of volunteers, right before he made the announcement
"So we wanted to launch this community hope gardens initiative to as a way that we as a comm can memorialize and honor and celebrate the lives we've lost during this pandemic in a way that brings our comm together and beautifies our city," said Bronin
The plan is to plant 5,000 daffodils across the city in 30 different garden spots.
